Apple's new iPhone sales in China jump 20% in first 3 weeks, Counterpoint says

Apple’s new iPhone got off to a strong start in China registering a 20% increase in sales in their first three weeks since their launch

Published - October 18, 2024 03:17 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters

Apple Inc's new iPhones got off to a strong start in China, with their sales rising 20% in their first three weeks since their launch compared with its 2023 model, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.

Both Apple and Huawei's latest smartphones went on sale in China on Sept. 20, underscoring intensifying competition in the world's biggest smartphone market where the U.S. firm has been losing market share in recent quarters to domestic rivals.

"We're seeing strong iPhone 16 series unit sales in China," Counterpoint said, adding the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models were doing particularly well, with their combined sales rising 44% compared with their equivalent 2023 versions.

Overall iPhone unit sales in China, however, dropped 2% year on year during the three-week period because of decreased sales of older models and increased competition with Huawei's Mate and Pura series, it said.

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / World

