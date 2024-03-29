ADVERTISEMENT

Apple's new iPad Pro likely to launch in May, ramps up overseas production: Report

March 29, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of the company's new iPad models and plans to launch them in early May.

Reuters

Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro likely to launch in May. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of the company's new iPad models and plans to launch them in early May, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Apple's initial plan was to launch the new iPads by late March or early April, but it is still working to finish the software for the devices, the report added.

ALSO READ
Apple is working on a major update to its iPhone home screen with a focus on AI 

The new iPad Pro models will have Apple's latest M3 chip and will come with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the report said. This update would represent Apple's first overhaul to that lineup since 2018.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The iPad Air will get a new processor, and the 12.9-screen size, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker had said on Tuesday it will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 to June 14 amid reports it was in talks for an AI partnership and could unveil significant changes to the iOS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

Global smartphone market set to rebound in 2024, report says
PlayStation Plus games lineup for April unveiled
Apple defeats consumers' crypto-payment antitrust case for now
The European Commission probe against Apple, Meta and Google for non-compliance with fair market provisions | Explained

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US