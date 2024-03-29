Apple's new iPad Pro likely to launch in May, ramps up overseas production: Report

March 29, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of the company's new iPad models and plans to launch them in early May.

Apple's overseas suppliers have increased production of the company's new iPad models and plans to launch them in early May, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter. Apple's initial plan was to launch the new iPads by late March or early April, but it is still working to finish the software for the devices, the report added. ALSO READ Apple is working on a major update to its iPhone home screen with a focus on AI

The new iPad Pro models will have Apple's latest M3 chip and will come with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the report said. This update would represent Apple's first overhaul to that lineup since 2018.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ADVERTISEMENT

The iPad Air will get a new processor, and the 12.9-screen size, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker had said on Tuesday it will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 to June 14 amid reports it was in talks for an AI partnership and could unveil significant changes to the iOS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.