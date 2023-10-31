Apple’s launches M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac

October 31, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Apple held its highly-anticipated ‘Scary Fast’ launch event on Monday (5:30am on Tuesday in India). The company launched its new MacBook Pro with M3 chips, a 24-inch iMac powered by the M3 chip, and the innovative M3 chip family.

The MacBook Pro lineup features the cutting-edge M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, promising advanced performance with a next-gen GPU architecture and faster CPUs.

The new new 24-inch iMac powered by the M3 chip offers impressive performance improvements, outpacing its predecessors and delivering a 4.5K Retina display, improved camera, speakers, and more.

The M3 chip family introduces a new era in Mac performance, boasting a smaller transistor size for increased efficiency, a revolutionary GPU, and enhanced CPU and Neural Engine performance.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

MacBook Pro M3: Price, specifications and features

The new MacBook Pro range features the next-gen M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These chips come with next-gen GPU architecture and faster CPUs, promising enhanced performance and new capabilities.

All the new Pro models come with Liquid Retina XDR displays that are 20% brighter for SDR content, an integrated 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and extensive connectivity options.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is designed for everyday tasks and offers sustained performance for professionals, students, and creatives. The MacBook Pro Models with M3 Pro and M3 Max models provide even greater performance, memory support, and come in a striking space black finish.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60% faster than its predecessor, making it ideal for students, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals.

The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro targets coders, creatives, and researchers with up to 40% faster performance than previous models.

For machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors, the MacBook Pro with M3 Max shines, offering up to 11x faster speeds than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro. It supports up to 128GB of unified memory. Users can enjoy up to 11 additional hours of battery life.

The new operating system comes with features like desktop widgets, improved video conferencing, and enhanced web browsing, optimized for Apple silicon capabilities.

Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting October 30, with availability commencing on November 7. Prices start at ₹169,900 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3, ₹199,900 for the M3 Pro, and ₹249,900 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

24-inch iMac: Price, specifications and features

The 24-inch iMac, powered by the M3 chip, offers twice the performance of the M1. It comes with a 4.5K Retina display and starts at ₹134,900 for the 8-core GPU version and ₹154,900 for the 10-core GPU model.

Both these models come equipped with 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. The M3 chip, featuring an 8-core CPU (upgradeable to 10-core), supports up to 24GB of unified memory, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, ray tracing, and a 16-core Neural Engine for improved everyday performance and gaming.

The iMac supports advanced technologies like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, featuring a 1080p FaceTime camera, studio-quality microphones, and Spatial Audio. Color-matched accessories and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID are available.

Enhanced by macOS Sonoma with customizable widgets and improved video conferencing, this iMac is available for ordering with availability starting on November 7.

M3 chipsets

Apple’s M3 chip family comprises of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These chipsets comes with the 3-nanometer process technology.

This allows for more transistors to be packed into a smaller space, greatly enhancing efficiency and speed. The M3 family introduces a next-gen GPU, featuring Dynamic Caching technology, which leads to enhanced performance. It also brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading to Mac, resulting in rendering speeds up to 2.5 times faster than the M1 family.

The CPU performance and efficiency cores of the M3 chips are 30% and 50% faster, respectively, than their M1 counterparts. The Neural Engine is 60% faster, and support for AV1 decode is added to improve video streaming quality. With unified memory architecture and support for up to 128GB of memory, these chips offer a significant boost to productivity, especially for AI developers working with large models.

The enhanced Neural Engine and advanced media engine further accelerate machine learning and video processing tasks. In terms of transistor count, the M3 features 25 billion, M3 Pro boasts 37 billion, and M3 Max reaches 92 billion, providing varying levels of performance for different needs.