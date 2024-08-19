Apple’s iPhone SE 4 may get more RAM to support Apple Intelligence feature 

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE is expected to come with an iPhone-14 design, with 8 GB RAM, up from 4 GB in the 2022 model, to meet the hardware requirements of Apple Intelligence.

Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro models support Apple Intelligence, which is coming in iOS 18.1. The lower RAM is the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models is what is keeping AI away from them.

And it is expected that Apple will release the fourth-gen SE in September. This will put the company in an awkward position as its sub $500 devices will be capable of running Apple Intelligence, while the standard 15 models will not.

The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to ditch Touch ID in favour of Face ID, get a USB-C port, Action button and is expected to grow from the current 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. The device is also expected to come with an OLED display for the first time.

The iPhone SE is expected to be launched sometime in March 2025, since all the existing SE models were announced in March over the years.

