Apple’s gain from Android users jumping ship isn’t about iPhone 15

According to data from CIRP, the percentage of iPhone buyers coming from an Android device jumped to a 5-year high in the June quarter. The 17% increase is almost double the 10% reported in June 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while it may appear that Android users are shifting to iOS, CIRP believes that the higher percentage of Android switches could be due to weak demand for the iPhone 15 models.

The study further shows that older iOS devices fared better in terms of demand than the latest models from the iPhone maker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple sold a smaller percentage of the current iPhone 15 base and Pro models in the June 2024 quarter compared to earlier quarters. This means that older phones, including the iPhone 14, 13, and even the SE, sold better, CIRP shared in a post.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

CIRP further believes that with higher switchers, fewer existing iPhone users are upgrading, which has traditionally been a strong point for Apple.

“The higher percentage of Android switchers necessarily means that the percentage of iPhone upgraders is lower,” CIRP shared in a post.

The findings further indicate that the lower percentage of iPhone upgrades is a sign that the consistency and urgency of those upgrading their iPhones is at an apparent low point.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.