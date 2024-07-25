GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple’s gain from Android users jumping ship isn’t about iPhone 15

Data shows an increase in the number of iPhones being bought by Android users; however, this could be due to lower sales of the iPhone 15 models.

Published - July 25, 2024 03:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
the percentage of iPhone buyers coming from an Android device jumped to a 5-year high in the June quarter.

the percentage of iPhone buyers coming from an Android device jumped to a 5-year high in the June quarter. | Photo Credit: AP

According to data from CIRP, the percentage of iPhone buyers coming from an Android device jumped to a 5-year high in the June quarter. The 17% increase is almost double the 10% reported in June 2023.

However, while it may appear that Android users are shifting to iOS, CIRP believes that the higher percentage of Android switches could be due to weak demand for the iPhone 15 models.

The study further shows that older iOS devices fared better in terms of demand than the latest models from the iPhone maker.

Apple sold a smaller percentage of the current iPhone 15 base and Pro models in the June 2024 quarter compared to earlier quarters. This means that older phones, including the iPhone 14, 13, and even the SE, sold better, CIRP shared in a post.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

CIRP further believes that with higher switchers, fewer existing iPhone users are upgrading, which has traditionally been a strong point for Apple.

“The higher percentage of Android switchers necessarily means that the percentage of iPhone upgraders is lower,” CIRP shared in a post.

The findings further indicate that the lower percentage of iPhone upgrades is a sign that the consistency and urgency of those upgrading their iPhones is at an apparent low point.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.