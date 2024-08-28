Apple-owned audio brand, Beats, on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) launched Beats Solo Buds true wireless earphones, Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones, and Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker in India.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our latest premium product offerings to India, a country with such a rich culture and diversity driven by the youth,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

Beats Solo Buds

Beats Solo Buds comes with four ear tip sizes (XS, S, M & L). Each earbud features dual-layer transducers. The customizable on-ear functions allow to control music, take calls and activate voice assistant by pressing the ‘b’ button. You can also configure the press-and-hold action in iOS settings or the Beats app to control volume.

Beats Solo Buds claims up to 18 hours of battery life, and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and USB-C charging. It also supports wireless charging.

It will come Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red, for ₹6,900.

Beats Solo 4

The Beats Solo 4 has a weight of around 217 grams and it comes with on-ear cushions, and the flex-grip headband, customisable sliders and angled ear cups.

Beats Solo 4 has custom-built 40mm transducers. It offers personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

The Beats Solo 4 features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and up to 50 hours of battery life and lossless audio via USB-C. There is a 3.5mm analog input option as well for high-resolution wired playback.

It is compatible with for both iOS and Android with one-touch pairing, automatic account setup across your devices, and Find My or Find My Device. iOS users can also enjoy hands-free access to “Hey Siri” and Audio Sharing.

The ‘b’ button allows to manage music, take calls, or activate your voice assistant. To control volume, press above or below the ‘b’ button.

Beats Solo 4 will be available in Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink, for ₹22,900.

Beats Pill

The Beats Pill features a 20-degree upward tilt for better on-axis sound projection. It claims to be 10% lighter than its predecessor, with a removable carry lanyard and a soft-grip silicone backing.

Beats Pill also doubles as a speakerphone for phone calls. Compatible with both iOS and Android, the Beats Pill offers one-touch pairing, automatic pairing across your other devices, plus Find My or Find My Device.

On-device controls manage music, adjust volume, pair your device and power the speaker on/off.

Beats Pill claims a battery life of up to 24 hours, USB-C audio and charging, IP67 dust and water resistance and native iOS and Android compatibility. It comes in Matte Black, Statement Red and Champagne Gold for ₹16,900.

Availability

These products are available now in India across Apple Store and website.

