Apple working on cheaper Vision Pro headset and Smart Glasses: Report  

Apple is reportedly developing a more affordable Apple Vision headset, a second-generation Apple Vision Pro, and a version of Smart Glasses.

According to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the iPhone-maker is on track to release a cheaper Apple Vision headset, which could arrive as early as next year.

Gurman further noted that Apple is continuing to work on a second generation of the Apple Vision Pro, although the release timeframe remains unconfirmed. Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing Smart Glasses without displays, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

Details on how Apple plans to reduce costs for the cheaper Vision Pro model remain unclear. The Vision Pro, unveiled last year, began shipping to customers earlier this year but struggled to make a significant impact due to its high price point of $3,499 for a mixed-reality headset.

Apple has reportedly been working on the Smart Glasses for some time now. According to Gurman, the concept of true augmented reality glasses has been postponed due to technical challenges, meaning any concrete announcements are likely still some time away.

Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses allow users to easily capture photos and videos on the go and include a built-in voice assistant. The glasses also use Meta AI to answer questions about the surroundings.