ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Watch series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched with gesture controls

September 12, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

Apple said that the new chip holds 5.6 billion transistors, comes with 4 core neural engine and promises up to 18 hours of battery life

The Hindu Bureau

Apple Watch series 9 launched with gesture controls | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Apple on Tuesday launched Series 9 Watch powered by S9 chip and operated on WatchOS 10. The new Apple Watch 9 for the first time brings gesture controls and double tap option that can answer/end call, play/pause music, and scroll through the widget.

Apple said that the new chip holds 5.6 billion transistors, comes with 4 core neural engine and promises up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch series 9 will be 25% accurate in diction and can now be seamlessly integrated with Siri with on-device computing. Users can sync health data on series 9 and it will be available in English and Mandarin languages with more dialects to follow.

Apple also claims that series 9 can find your phone up till 22 feet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Watch series 9 features retina display with up to 2000 nits of peak brightness that can reduce to 1 nits during darkness like movie theatre.

Apple Watch series 9 will be available in 5 colours starting next month. It’s the first carbon neutral product from Apple.

Apple Watch series 9 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Apple Watch Ultra 2 was also announced having 3,000 nits of peak brightness and with up to 36 hours of battery life. Apple Watch Ultra 2 will retail at ₹89,900.

Apple Watch series 9 starts at ₹41,900 and Apple Watch SE starts at ₹29,900. Both of these and Watch Ultra 2 will be available from September 22 in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US