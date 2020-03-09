How does the Apple Watch Series 5 fare in an intense outdoor workout?

09 March 2020 12:59 IST

The writer heads to Lonavala to test the Workout app along with some of the other under-discussed features in the device

The air in the hills of Lonavala is profoundly cleaner than that in Hitec City, Hyderabad, making it an ideal testing ground for a full-on fitness regimen. I had been wearing the Watch for about seven months since the launch and while my morning workouts and meditations are frequent, I felt I had not truly gauged what made this Watch such a big deal.

Yes, it is pretty; the case is made from recycled aluminium and has a low-temperature polysilicon and oxide display (LTPO), making it bump-proof. The device also uses green LED lights paired with light‑sensitive photodiodes to detect the amount of blood flowing through your wrist at any given moment. Basically, when your heart rate picks up, the blood flow in your wrist, and the green light absorption, are proportional.

But I would not find myself truly exploring the more intricate features past the goal-oriented Activity rings which measure active energy and resting energy, and the occasional swim or Pilates session... I had also come to learn that the Watch records the anaerobic data that comes with interval training, too.

But Siri on the Watch is not as responsive as it is on other devices in the ecosystem, so do not expect to switch workouts with Siri just yet.

United workout

Here in Lonavala, a morning hike with coach Urmi Kothari kicks off at 6.15 am. The workout app on the Watch brings up a number of workout types from ‘indoor walk’ to ‘flexibility’ and ‘rower’. It lets you link a sequence of workout types under one large fitness session; so when entering a workout mode, you would not end a hike or a swim or a yoga session, you would bind them together for an overall reading of how your body responds to a continuous session.

Various screens for the Workout app in Apple Watch

Urmi has us selecting the ‘flexibility’ session and starting a timer along with a calorie counter as we loosen up tight hamstrings, tense shoulders, stiff necks and out-of-whack spines.

Given I have a lower-than-average blood pressure and high metabolism, my heart rate rose to 110 beats per minute while everyone else was pegged at around 80 beats per minute. Urmi assured me the reading was normal. “The idea is not to compare these readings with other people,” she states. “If something is of concern, Apple Watch will save that data which you can show to your trainer and doctor. It is not a substitute for a healthcare professional. Also given you have entered your weight, age and height — and have been wearing the Watch for a while — your respiratory patterns are learned by the device to give you more accurate readings and look out for irregularities.”

Can the Watch reduce risk of a stroke? There are no concrete answers to this yet, but this year, Apple and Johnson & Johnson’s cardiovascular clinical trial, called Heartline, will help shed light on how personal tech will factor into the medical field. Understandably, participants for the trial are aged 65-years-plus.

The inclines in Lonavala are not too steep but enough for the Watch to detect the angles at which I am walking. If I were doing this with just my iPhone, the Health app would probably have ‘thought’ I was using the stairs. But because I had activated a ‘hike’ mode, the Watch intuitively placed itself in that environment.

Before you buy The Apple Watch Series 5 and the Health app on the iPhone exchange live data, such as active energy and resting energy.

While swimming, the Watch Series 5’s in-water lock feature does not let any accidental taps occur. Turning the Digital Crown (the dial on the side) helps the Watch rid itself of any water which may have seeped in.

The Watch Series 5 comes with GPS only (starting at ₹40,900) and with GPS and Cellular (₹49,900). The latter lets you leave your phone at home if you are headed out for a run or a swim but want to still take calls.

Post-hike, we switched to a leisurely ‘outdoor walk’ to the yoga pavilion. A quick peek at the Always On display reveals a 287-calorie burn for a 10-minute warm-up, a 45-minute hike, followed by a 10-minute walk. I even closed the Activity rings twice. Plus, the Environmental Sound Levels reading showed 40 decibels, unlike the 60 to 80 decibels I am surrounded by in Hyderabad. Not exactly health-related is Night Sky by iCandi Apps, an app which uses Augmented Reality and an Apple device’s in-built compass to pinpoint surrounding constellations, satellites or even space stations. This is a particularly nice app for our pollutant-clouded cities.

As Anshuka Parwani put us through a yogic washing machine, we switched to ‘yoga’ mode without terminating the previous workouts. A couple of peeks at my Watch during the more dynamic aerial yoga moves showed a heart rate of 132 beats per minute, and at the end, I had burned 340 calories.

Apple aggrandises femtech through the Watch too; Anshuka also points towards the Watch’s Cycle Tracking feature for women, “Stressors can warp a cycle and your Watch can alert an irregularity.” The specialists at the event also recommend Lifesum for those who are avid diet trackers.

At the moment, the Apple Watch is the top selling watch — not just smartwatch — you just have to make sure that you use the technology... not vice versa. Share data with which you are comfortable becoming a dataset. On the other hand, the Apple Research app (not built into devices) even offers a dedicated place for people who want to join multiple health studies at once. Apple assures that the Health app data is totally private, but I would recommend reading the Watch’s privacy policy if you want some peace of mind.

The writer was at Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa, Lonavala, at the invitation of Apple Inc.