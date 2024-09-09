Apple Watch series 10 with a bigger, curved display and Watch Ultra 2 launched

Apple on Monday (September 9, 2024) launched Watch series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 featuring S10 SiP and watchOS 11. For the first time, Apple introduced intelligent features like translation on Watch series 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Watch series 10 claims up to 18 hours of battery life and also fast charging with up to 80% battery life in 30 minutes of charging.

Apple also introduced Sleep Apnea with the Watch series 10. It will be rolled to Watch series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 as well. It uses accelerometer to detect this condition. It will be rolled out in phased manner in U.S, Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple watch series 10 has a larger curved OLED display. Apple said that the bigger screen will make it easier to read more texts and access news and other media. The display and the case have a wider aspect ratio.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The case is made from a “durable” aluminium alloy. You can play music and media through the speakers as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new smartwatch comes with a depth gauge, water temperature measurement, haptic direction sensors, a Tides app, and more metrics for water sports.

Crash detection and fall detection are powered by machine learning on the device, to safeguard users. The watch can help users be aware of environments that are harmful to their health, and detect irregular cardiac rhythms.

Apple Watch series 10 starts at $399. The Apple Watch series 10 gets grade 5 titanium, replacing stainless steel. The colourways are black, silver, and rose gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The new Ultra smartwatch comes with more advanced metrics, training load features, and tools for cyclists and swimmers as well. There are customised workout options and hiker-friendly apps as well. The latest Ultra gets a Satin Black for scratch resistance. The body is made of mostly recycled titanium.

A new Ultra mesh-style metal band is also being launched, in both the Natural and Black colours.

The Apple Watch Ultra begins at $799 and is open for pre-orders. It is available from September 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.