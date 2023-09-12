Apple Wanderlust Event 2023: What to expect tonight?

September 12, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Apple is expected to launch its fifteenth generation iPhone on Tuesday. The new series is expected to bring iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus (since it had killed ‘mini’ last year), iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Along with iPhones, the Cupertino-based company may unveil the series 9 Watch and probably it’s costliest smartwatch, Apple Watch Ultra 2.

During event, which will be streamed at 10:30 PM IST, the iPhone maker is expected to announce that its phones will be shipped with Type-C port and cable inside the box - - adapters are not included.

The base variants, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are rumoured to move to ‘Dynamic Island’, migrating from the notch present in series 14 base models. The phones are likely to get a 48MP main lens, a big improvement from the current 12MP lens.

The display sizes (6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively) may not change. We expect a jump in refresh rate to at least 90Hz from 60Hz that they provide currently.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The most crucial update would be the inclusion of A16 Bionic in iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The A16 Bionic is being currently used in iPhone 14 Pro series.

Similarly, there’s no change expected in screen sizes of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (same as base). There could be a jump in refresh rate up till 144Hz from the current 120Hz. They are likely to retain the same 48MP main lens but there could be improvements in ultrawide and periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a jump up to 6x in zoom.

The iPhone 15 Pro models might get USB 3.2 and a Thunderbolt port. It is almost certain that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will use the A17 Bionic built on 3nm process. These phones could get support from 8GB RAM instead of 6GB in the running models and 256GB as starting ROM.

The prices of Apple iPhone 15 base model is likely to start at $799 while the iPhone 15 Pro series might begin at $1099. In India, they are likely to start at around ₹80k.