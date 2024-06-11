Apple Vision Pro to get gesture controls, misses India market yet again

Apple Vision Pro enthusiasts in India will have to wait as the U.S. based company on Monday disclosed new regions where the virtual reality headset would be available next. It includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no confirmation from Apple on Vision Pro’s India arrival.

“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple also announced the new visionOS 2 update which will be available as a free software update this fall.

With it, Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to spatial computing, including a new way to transform photos into 3D memories. It is going to add more depth in photos. Spatial photo will also work on Panorama.

The new visionOS 2 will also add hand gestures to easily access the Home View and important information at a glance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vision Pro will now work on trains as well.

There will be new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User as well. Enhancements will be available to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app.

Apple is working with developers for new APIs meant for enterprise, and surgical field to expand Vision Pro usage.

App Store now features more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro. There are more than 1.5 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps, said Apple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.