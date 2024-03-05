Apple unveils M3 chip powered MacBook Air lineup 

March 05, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Apple unveiled its latest M3 chip powered MacBook Air on Monday.

The new MacBook Air is claimed to offer a 60% increase in speed compared to the M1 chip powered models and 13 times faster performance than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

The laptop incorporates a more efficient Neural Engine. Available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey, the new MacBook Air comes in both 13- and 15-inch models. It features a Liquid Retina display, support for up to two external displays, MagSafe charging, and Wi-Fi 6E for faster download speeds. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, top-notch camera, and immersive sound system add to the overall appeal.

Built with cutting-edge 3-nanometer technology, the M3 chip packs an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. The M3’s next-generation GPU enables hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, elevating gaming experiences with more accurate lighting, reflections, and shadows.

Apple’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the new MacBook Air, the first Apple product made with 50% recycled content. The enclosure boasts 100% recycled aluminium, while the logic board incorporates 100% recycled copper. The MacBook Air aligns with Apple’s goal to eliminate plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Customers can place orders starting March 4, with availability beginning March 8. Prices start at ₹114,900 for the 13-inch model and ₹134,900 for the 15-inch model.

