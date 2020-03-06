Apple to launch 12.9-inch iPad Pro, MacBooks by 2020-end

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also mentioned that the company is developing six products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021 — 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, Mac Rumors reported on Thursday.

The report claimed that the iPhone maker would also adopt Mini-LED backlighting for “a few models of LCD monitors”, but it was unclear if that referred to the iMac/iMac Pro or standalone displays.

Earlier, Kuo had revealed that the iPhone maker was expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Meanwhile, the upcoming MacBook may be 5G-enabled models.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming MacBook, although they cost six times more than metal ones. This would dramatically improve cellular reception and transmission speed.