ADVERTISEMENT

Apple takes 22% value share in Q3 2024 in India with iPhone 16, iPhone 15 shipments, and market expansion

Published - October 30, 2024 12:23 pm IST

India’s smartphone volume grew by 3% YoY during July-September, while its value surged by 12% YoY

The Hindu Bureau

Apple takes 22% value share in Q3 2024 in India with iPhone 16, iPhone 15 shipments, and market expansion | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple captured 22% value share in the Q3 2024 (July-September), followed by Vivo with 15.5% as Samsung got the maximum share, 23%, Counterpoint Research noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apple has aggressively expanded into smaller cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones.”

Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season have further enhanced Apple’s performance, Counterpoint said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, India’s smartphone volume grew by 3% YoY during July-September, while its value surged by 12% YoY, an all-time record for a single quarter, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The research firm said that the value growth was due to premiumisation while the volume growth was driven by the earlier onset of the festive season when compared to 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As consumers increasingly invest in premium smartphones, Apple has cemented its status as the top choice for premium buyers in India, supported by its aspirational image and expanding footprint.”

In shipments, Vivo reclaimed the top spot with a 19% share, followed by Xiaomi with 17%. 5G smartphones captured their highest-ever share of 81% in the overall shipments.

In the ₹10,001-₹15,000 segment, 5G penetration reached 93%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing was the fastest-growing brand for the third successive quarter, with 510% YoY growth and entering the top 10 for the first time. Motorola recorded 87% YoY growth.

MediaTek led chipset market with a 54% share. Apple led the premium segment with a 35% share, followed by Qualcomm with a 28% share.

In Realme, the contribution of the premium price band increased to 6% due to reintroduction of the GT series this year.

itel led the feature phone segment with a 36% share, followed by Lava with a 26% share.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US