Apple takes 22% value share in Q3 2024 in India with iPhone 16, iPhone 15 shipments, and market expansion

Apple captured 22% value share in the Q3 2024 (July-September), followed by Vivo with 15.5% as Samsung got the maximum share, 23%, Counterpoint Research noted.

“Apple has aggressively expanded into smaller cities, driving significant value growth with an increased focus on newer iPhones.”

Strong shipments of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 ahead of the festive season have further enhanced Apple’s performance, Counterpoint said.

Overall, India’s smartphone volume grew by 3% YoY during July-September, while its value surged by 12% YoY, an all-time record for a single quarter, it said.

The research firm said that the value growth was due to premiumisation while the volume growth was driven by the earlier onset of the festive season when compared to 2023.

“As consumers increasingly invest in premium smartphones, Apple has cemented its status as the top choice for premium buyers in India, supported by its aspirational image and expanding footprint.”

In shipments, Vivo reclaimed the top spot with a 19% share, followed by Xiaomi with 17%. 5G smartphones captured their highest-ever share of 81% in the overall shipments.

In the ₹10,001-₹15,000 segment, 5G penetration reached 93%.

Nothing was the fastest-growing brand for the third successive quarter, with 510% YoY growth and entering the top 10 for the first time. Motorola recorded 87% YoY growth.

MediaTek led chipset market with a 54% share. Apple led the premium segment with a 35% share, followed by Qualcomm with a 28% share.

In Realme, the contribution of the premium price band increased to 6% due to reintroduction of the GT series this year.

itel led the feature phone segment with a 36% share, followed by Lava with a 26% share.

