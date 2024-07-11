Apple records highest growth as the global PC market continues its recovery in Q2 2024  

The global PC market delivered its second quarter of growth following seven consecutive quarters of decline. Worldwide shipments reached 64.9 million units in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24) with the overall market benefitting from commercial refresh cycles, hype around AI PCs and promotional activity from consumer-oriented brands, IDC shared in a blog post.

While the overall market showed signs of recovery, the PC market in China remained sluggish. Excluding China, worldwide shipments grew more than 5% year over year.

While there is buzz around AI, a lot is happening with non-AI PC purchasing to make this mature market show signs of positivity, Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers said.

Industry players continued to lay down their initial strategies for AI PCs focusing primarily on the component side and the potential of the commercial market, the post said.

The PC market is eyeing Apple to drive the message with the launch of its AI PCs, but Qualcomm, Intel and AMD are also being viewed as important drivers of hype around consumer and commercial AI PCs.

In terms of inventory management, the market has also moved past the rock bottom pricing brought on by excess inventory last year, signifying growth in average selling prices due to richer configurations and reduced discounting, Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said.

Apple leads PC growth

Apple’s PC shipments jumped close to 21% in June quarter compared to the same period in 2023. The company was followed by Acer, with about 14% year-over-year growth.

In terms of market share, Lenovo retained the top spot, with close to 23% of the market share, followed by HP with 21%, and Dell Technologies at 15.5%. Dell’s shipments, however, fell by 2.4% in the June quarter.

