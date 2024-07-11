GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple records highest growth as the global PC market continues its recovery in Q2 2024  

The global PC market grew by 3% backed by commercial refresh cycle, hype around AI PCs and promotional activity from consumer-oriented brands 

Published - July 11, 2024 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The global PC market delivered its second quarter of growth following seven consecutive quarters of decline.

The global PC market delivered its second quarter of growth following seven consecutive quarters of decline. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The global PC market delivered its second quarter of growth following seven consecutive quarters of decline. Worldwide shipments reached 64.9 million units in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24) with the overall market benefitting from commercial refresh cycles, hype around AI PCs and promotional activity from consumer-oriented brands, IDC shared in a blog post.

While the overall market showed signs of recovery, the PC market in China remained sluggish. Excluding China, worldwide shipments grew more than 5% year over year.

While there is buzz around AI, a lot is happening with non-AI PC purchasing to make this mature market show signs of positivity, Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers said.

Industry players continued to lay down their initial strategies for AI PCs focusing primarily on the component side and the potential of the commercial market, the post said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The PC market is eyeing Apple to drive the message with the launch of its AI PCs, but Qualcomm, Intel and AMD are also being viewed as important drivers of hype around consumer and commercial AI PCs.

In terms of inventory management, the market has also moved past the rock bottom pricing brought on by excess inventory last year, signifying growth in average selling prices due to richer configurations and reduced discounting, Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, said.

Apple leads PC growth

Apple’s PC shipments jumped close to 21% in June quarter compared to the same period in 2023. The company was followed by Acer, with about 14% year-over-year growth.

In terms of market share, Lenovo retained the top spot, with close to 23% of the market share, followed by HP with 21%, and Dell Technologies at 15.5%. Dell’s shipments, however, fell by 2.4% in the June quarter.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.