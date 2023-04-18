ADVERTISEMENT

Apple opens its first India store in Mumbai

April 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed guests as the company opened its first India store in Mumbai 

The Hindu Bureau

Apple CEO Tim Cook along with Senior Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien, left, open the door during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, on Tuesday, opened the company’s first flagship store in Mumbai, India. Aimed at reaching out to more buyers who prefer the touch-and-feel experience, the store is in Bandra Kurla Complex. 

At the event, Tim Cook was seen interacting with visitors along with Senior Vice President of Retail Deirdre O’Brien.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, reacts after seeing an old old Macintosh Classic machine brought by a visitor during the opening of the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai.    | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Apple BKC store will host Apple devices including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, accessories, Apple TV, etc. The store will also function as a service centre but for that, visitors need to have a prior appointment.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

Visitors check products inside the first Apple Inc. flagship store in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Customers can also order the devices online and can pick it up from the Apple BKC store. The trade-in facility will be available as well.

Apple did not reveal the details about further expansion in India where it majorly targets Samsung’s wide retail presence.

