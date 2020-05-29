Apple offers new customised Macs in India ahead of its expansion

Apple has started to provide customised versions of Macs in India through authorised re-sellers, ahead of its expansion in both the online and offline retail space in the country.

Buyers in India can now order MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, Mac Pro and i-Mac with specific configurations of memory, storage or powerful graphics card, as first reported by Tech Crunch. The different configuration options are available on the Apple India website.

Apple Mac | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MacBook Pro 13-inch

According to Apple, the 13-inch MacBook Pro 8 GB with two variants priced at ₹1,22,990 and ₹1,42,990 repectively can be configured with a 1.7GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz, with 128 MB of eDRAM, 16GB of 2,133 MHz LPDDR3 memory and storage space of 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB SSD.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 16 GB with two variants priced at ₹1,74,900 and ₹1,94,900 can be configured with processor 2.3 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz, with 8 MB shared L3 cache, 32 GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory and storage space of 1 TB, 2 TB or 4 TB SSD.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air, priced at ₹92,990 with storage of 256 GB SSD, can be configured with a 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, Turbo Boost up to 3.5 GHz, with 6 MB L3 cache; or 1.2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz, with 8MB L3 cache, 16GB memory and storage space of 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD.

The MacBook Air, priced at ₹1,22,990 with storage of 512 GB, can be configured with a 1.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz, with 8MB L3 cache, 16GB memory and storage space of 1TB or 2TB SSD.

Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mac Mini, priced at ₹74,900 with storage of 256 GB SSD, can be configured with a 3.2GHz 6-core Intel Corei7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.6 GHz, 12MB shared L3 cache, memory of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB and storage space of 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD.

The Mac Mini, priced at ₹1,04,900 with storage of 512 GB SSD, can be configured with processor 3.2 GHz 6-core Intel corei7, Turbo Boost up to 4.6GHz, 12MB shared L3 cache, memory of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB and storage space of 1TB or 2TB SSD.

Customers can find the different versions available under the ‘Compare Mac models’ tab in the Apple India website. ‘Find a retailer’ near you option at the bottom of the page helps buyers search a local re-seller.

However, buyers can place their orders only through select local Apple-authorised re-sellers and discuss the different options available, including prices, Apple said. Currently, configuration options are not available on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Apple Mac | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Before this, the iPhone maker provided only a few basic models of Mac computers in India. It did not provide any specific upgrade options in memory, storage or graphics unlike in its markets such as the U.S. and Canada where it was available.

Apple’s new move comes after its chief executive officer Tim Cook revealed plans of opening the first online store in India this year and offline retail outlet next year. His announcements came early this year after the central government relaxed local sourcing norms for single-brand retailers.

Currently, the technology firm is selling its devices in India via third-party offline retailers and e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall.