Apple launches Swift Playgrounds app for Mac

Swift Playgrounds is built around a collection of Apple-created lessons, using puzzles and an interactive 3D world

Apple has launched Swift Playgrounds app for Mac as part of the company’s Catalyst app initiative, designed to help bridge the software gap between its macOS and iOS platforms.

The app requires no coding knowledge to use and is ideal for students who are just starting out with coding.

“Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning Swift interactive and fun. It requires no coding knowledge, so it’s perfect for students just starting out. Solve puzzles to master the basics using Swift — a powerful programming language created by Apple and used by the pros to build today’s most popular apps,” the company said in a statement.

“Now you can make robots do incredible things with code you write yourself. Learn to program—connected devices like the Sphero SPRK+, LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3, and drones by Parrot, and watch them come alive right before your eyes,” the company added.

Swift Playgrounds for Mac is available from the Mac App Store and it is a free download.

