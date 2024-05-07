ADVERTISEMENT

Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPad on May 7

May 07, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The company had earlier released its 10th generation iPad in October 2022.

The Hindu Bureau

Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPad on May 7. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 7.30 PM IST. The company is expected to unveil its latest iPad series during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested individuals in India can watch the livestream by accessing Apple’s YouTube page or Apple’s official Events page.

Apple will reportedly launch revamped versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air along with accessories. The company had earlier released its 10th generation iPad in October 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple has big AI ambitions, at a lower cost than its rivals

In March, Apple unveiled its latest M3 chip-powered MacBook Air, which the company claimed was 60% faster compared to the M1-powered model.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The laptop incorporates a more efficient Neural Engine and features a Liquid Retina display, support for up to two external displays, MagSafe charging, and Wi-Fi 6E for faster download speeds. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, top-notch camera, and immersive sound system add to the overall appeal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US