Apple iPhone 17 Slim may replace Plus models, come with one rear camera

Apple is rumoured to discontinue the iPhone Plus models with a slimmer device that may be called the iPhone 17 Slim  

Updated - July 25, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple is reportedly planning to replace the Plus models for a slimmer version of devices.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is reportedly planning to replace the Plus models for a slimmer version of devices, starting next year.

The new models could be called iPhone 17 Slim, and as the name implies, could come in a slim form factor, replicating Apple’s latest iPad Pro models, its thinnest tablets ever.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a longtime industry analyst and purveyor of Apple-related rumours, the iPhone Plus models currently make up only about 5-10% of iPhone shipments, which is why they could be discontinued by the tech giant.

The iPhone 17 Slim is reported to come with a 6.6” screen with 1260x2740 resolution, and the A19 chip. The device will sport the Dynamic Island, similar to the current iPhones, and will get a metal frame made from a titanium alloy. However, the titanium used for the Slim is expected to be of a lower grade than the one used in the current Pro models.

The new devices from Apple are also expected to ship with Apple’s long-delayed 5G chip and a single rear camera.

