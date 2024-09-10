ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched with A18 Pro SoC. Features, price

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched with A18 Pro SoC. Features, price | Photo Credit: John Xavier

Apple on Monday (September 9, 2024) launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max featuring A18 Pro chipset. The new processor is also built on a 3nm process and suited for Apple Intelligence with gen AI features.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3 inch display while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9 inch display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The new ‘Camera Control’ button is also available on Pro models as well.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have a 48 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide lens and a 12 MP 5x telephoto camera. Both feature a 12 MP front lens for selfies.

Both, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max operate on iOS 18 out of the box.

These new iPhones are IP68 rated too.

For Indian buyers, iPhone 16 Pro will cost ₹1,19,900 (128 GB) whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at ₹1,44,900 (256 GB).

These new iPhones will come in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium shades with pre-orders starting September 13 and availability from September 20.

