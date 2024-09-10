GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched with A18 Pro SoC. Features, price

The new ‘Camera Control’ button is also available on Pro models as well

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched with A18 Pro SoC. Features, price

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched with A18 Pro SoC. Features, price | Photo Credit: John Xavier

Apple on Monday (September 9, 2024) launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max featuring A18 Pro chipset. The new processor is also built on a 3nm process and suited for Apple Intelligence with gen AI features.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3 inch display while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9 inch display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The new ‘Camera Control’ button is also available on Pro models as well.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have a 48 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide lens and a 5x telephoto camera. It features a 12 MP front lens for selfies.

These new iPhones are IP68 rated too.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro will sell at $999 while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for $1,199.

For Indian buyers, iPhone 16 Pro will cost ₹1,19,900 whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at ₹1,44,900.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:09 am IST

