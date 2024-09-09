GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus launched with A18 processor and Apple Intelligence

Apple also brought in the Action Button which can be customised for different actions and a new Camera Control

Published - September 09, 2024 11:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus launched with A18 processor and Apple Intelligence

Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus launched with A18 processor and Apple Intelligence | Photo Credit: John Xavier

Apple on Monday (September 9, 2024) launched iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus featuring A18 processor. The 3nm newly introduced chipset comes with Apple Intelligence support which will let users to explore the world of generative AI.

Apple claims the A18 is up to 30% faster than the CPU in iPhone 15 and up to 40% faster on GPU.

Both, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus operate on iOS 18 out of the box.

Apple also brought in the Action Button in iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus which can be customised for different actions like recording, memo, etc.

The Apple iPhone 16 has a 6.1 inch display while the iPhone 16 Plus features a 6.7 inch display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new ‘Camera Control’ button lets users access the camera with just a click. Users can access visual intelligence features through this.

The Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus sport a 48 MP main lens and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 12 MP front camera.

Type-C charging port is also available in both devices but won’t be any power adapter inside the box as always.

The new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in ultramarine, teal, and pink, apart from white and black.

Apple iPhone 16 will retail at $799 and the iPhone 16 Plus will start at $899.

