Apple iPhone 16, 17 Pro models updates | Camera upgrades; fast-charging boost

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 16 lineup in September. Analyst expectations and rumours suggest the latest iteration of the iPhone could come with some major updates to the camera.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly be using periscope lenses in the upcoming iPhone 16 models for enhanced camera zoom particularly in the Pro models. Apple has reportedly tied up with two camera lens module manufacturers – Large Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) for the updates.

Reports claim Apple could bring a tetraprism 5x zoom lens for both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Currently, the only iPhone model to come equipped with a 5x zoom lens is the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 3x zoom lens.

The divide between hardware specifications between the pro and non-pro models are expected to be even wider with the upcoming iPhone 16 series devices.

iPhone 17 Pro models could be worth the wait

Apple is further expected to bring major updates to the module of its Pro devices with the iPhone 17 series.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone-maker could bring a larger a 48MP Tetraprism lens to enhance zoom functionality with its iPhone 17 Pro devices.

Kuo indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max might come equipped with a 1/2.6-inch 48MP CIS sensor, a step up from the 1/3.1-inch 12MP sensor used in previous models.

Apple is further rumoured to be working on bringing a 48MP sensor for the ultra-wide on the iPhone 17, potentially making it the first iPhone with all three cameras supporting this high resolution.

However, since Apple is yet to officially announce the iPhone 16 series, it is advisable to wait for the official announcements to gauge the performance enhancements coming to future Apple smartphones.

