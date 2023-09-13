Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max launched with A17 Pro SoC

September 13, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

Apple on Tuesday launched iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max powered by a new processor called A17 Pro. Available in similar sizes as the vanilla models, the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models get a new Action Button with haptic feedback that can be used to record, shortcuts and more.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro series new chipset also supports ray tracing for faster gaming. For first time, the Pro series uses USB 3 support for faster file transfers.

The A17 Pro is built on 3nm process and features 6 core CPU and 6 core GPU which is 20% faster, as claimed by Apple. There are 19 billion transistors present on the new chip. Apple has also used AV1 decoder on the processor.

Apple has used Titanium in designing of Pro series and claims to be lighter than predecessors.

In optics, Apple iPhone Pro and Pro Max uses a 48MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The selfie camera remains same at 12MP. Apple said the new telephoto lens can zoom up to 5x while the ultrawide can go up till 10x optical zoom.

Apple also announced Spatial video on the Pro series where users can record 3D videos. It will be launched later this year, said Apple.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max use USB-C port and claims full day of battery life.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in Black, White, Blue and Natural titanium finishes. iPhone 15 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 and is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at ₹1,59,900 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

