Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched with A16 Bionic

September 12, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus get the Dynamic Island and Type-C charger and port

The Hindu Bureau

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus launched with A16 Bionic | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched on Tuesday featuring A16 Bionic processor. Available in 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch respectively, the Super Retina XDR OLED display can reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Transitioning from a 12MP main camera, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now sport a 48MP main lens with f/1.6 along with a 12MP telephoto sensor. The selfie camera remains at 12MP.

Apple claims full day battery back up with both the phones.

Apple iPhone 15 starts at $799 whereas the iPhone 15 Plus will begin at $899.

