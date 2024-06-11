Apple iOS 18 update to bring drastic changes to Photos, Mail and Messages

Apple on Monday showcased the iOS 18 update during the WWDC 2024 which promises to bring more customisations in Photos, Messages, and Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the upcoming iOS 18 update, users will be able to send or receive messages over satellite in no network areas. Like the SOS over satellite feature, it may not be available in every region including India.

As with any new update, the iOS 18 update is going to give and option to customise Home screen, icons, change their size and colours as well. It works in dark mode as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users will be able to arrange apps and widgets in any open space on the Home Screen, customise buttons at the bottom of the Lock Screen, and quickly access more controls in Control Center.

Users can now switch the controls at the bottom of the Lock Screen, including choosing from options available in the controls gallery or removing them entirely. With the Action button users can invoke controls available in the gallery.

Photos will have a new single view option with collections listed at the bottom. There will be labels like months, years in it. It will also arrange screenshots for you. People and group, trips and adventures labels included as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mail simplifies the inbox by sorting email into categories using on-device intelligence, and all-new text effects come to iMessage.

iMessage can now amplify any letter, word, phrase, or emoji with dynamic, animated appearances. Users can do formatting like bold, underline, italics, and strikethrough. Tapbacks expand to include any emoji or sticker, and now can compose a message and schedule to send it at a later time.

Messages app now supports RCS as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple is going to replace the Keychain with the new Passwords app to access passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

With iOS 18, users will have option to hide and lock any app.

There will be a Game Mode to enhance the gaming experience with more consistent frame rates, and makes wireless accessories like AirPods and game controllers more responsive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple AirPods Pro users can now simply nod their head yes or gently shake their head no to respond to Siri announcements.

The developer beta of iOS 18 is available through the Apple Developer Program, and a public beta from next month.

iOS 18 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.