Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 bln last year: Report

Apple's India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion in the year through March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple's iPhones accounted for more than half of the sales, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, Bloomberg News reported that Apple has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India last fiscal year, and makes as much as 14% of its marquee devices from India.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Most iPhones made in India are produced at the Sriperumbudur plant, about 25 miles west of Tamil Nadu's state capital Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.