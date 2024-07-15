ADVERTISEMENT

Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 bln last year: Report

Published - July 15, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Apple India’s sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8billion in the year

Reuters

Apple’s India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple's India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion in the year through March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple's iPhones accounted for more than half of the sales, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, Bloomberg News reported that Apple has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India last fiscal year, and makes as much as 14% of its marquee devices from India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Most iPhones made in India are produced at the Sriperumbudur plant, about 25 miles west of Tamil Nadu's state capital Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US