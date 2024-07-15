GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 bln last year: Report

Apple India’s sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8billion in the year

Published - July 15, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Reuters
Apple’s India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion.

Apple’s India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple's India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion in the year through March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Apple's iPhones accounted for more than half of the sales, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In April, Bloomberg News reported that Apple has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India last fiscal year, and makes as much as 14% of its marquee devices from India.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Most iPhones made in India are produced at the Sriperumbudur plant, about 25 miles west of Tamil Nadu's state capital Chennai.

