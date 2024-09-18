GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple halts iPadOS rollout after reports of devices becoming unresponsive: Report 

Apple has paused the rollout of iPadOS 18 for M4 iPad Pro models following complaints that devices were becoming unresponsive. 

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Apple has temporarily halted the release of iPadOS 18 for M4 iPad Pro after reports emerged of devices becoming unresponsive.

Apple confirmed that it had “temporarily removed” the update to “resolve an issue impacting a small number of devices”, according to Ars Technica.

The update was withdrawn following reports that it was “bricking” some M4 iPad Pro tablets. However, users on Reddit and MacRumors reported that they had successfully updated their devices without encountering any problems.

Apple is reportedly offering hardware replacements to users affected by the software glitch, which suggests a serious bug, as devices are usually recoverable by resetting to an earlier stable version of the software.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to sign iPadOS 17.7 for these iPads, allowing users to install the latest security patches while the issue is being resolved. Apple is also continuing to sign the iPadOS 18.0 update for other iPads, including the M2 iPad Air.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:22 pm IST

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / World

