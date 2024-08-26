Apple confirms September 9 for new iPhone 16 series launch, Apple Intelligence and iOS 18 to play big

Apple will launch the new iPhone 16 line up on September 9. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker on Monday (August 26, 2024) finally ended the speculation and announced the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event for next month. As usual, it would be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, while the same event will be livestreamed at 10:30 PM IST.

During ‘It’s Glowtime’ event this year, Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple Watch series 10 is likely to accompany the new iPhones.

With the new iPhone 16 series, Apple will push its recently announced Apple Intelligence where it would compete against Google’s LLM like Gemini. Apple Intelligence is expected to land in iPhone 15 Pro models as starting. It would be available across the upcoming series, however, the availability might differ in different regions.

Apple iPhone 16 series is most likely run on the iOS 18 out of the box as announced during the WWDC 2024.

In hardware, Apple is likely to largely go unchanged with the new iPhone 16 models. The display sizes and camera resolutions are expected to remain same as the current models. The peak brightness can go further up in the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might use the A17 Pro chipset, which is being used in the current Pro models. Contrary, the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could use the A18 Pro mobile platform to make a difference.

The iPhone 16 series design is hardly going to be any different than the current models. They are likely to use the dynamic island and titanium chassis in the new series.

Type-C port will be universal whereas there won’t be any charger inside the box.

Pricing for the iPhone 16 series could go a bit higher in base models as Apple plans to market their Intelligence. However, there won’t be any major change in the pricing of the Pro units.