Apple is building prototypes of foldable iPhones: Report

February 08, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Apple is building at least two iPhones that fold widthwise like a clamshell in what will be the biggest design change for the product

The Hindu Bureau

Apple is building prototypes of foldable iPhones in a clamshell design in what will be the biggest hardware design change for the product.

Apple is building prototypes of foldable iPhones in a clamshell design in what will be the biggest hardware design change for the product.

The Cupertino-based company is building at least two protypes that fold widthwise, a report from The Information said.

Foldable smartphones have become increasingly common since Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Since then, companies including Motorola, Google, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have launched foldable smartphones.

Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

However, higher price points, fragility of the display and higher repair costs compared to traditional smartphones have relegated foldable devices to a niche.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Apple is yet to officially announce plans to unveil a foldable smartphone space, which is currently dominated by Samsung.

Apple recently launched its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, that is amongst the company’s most expensive products at $3,500 — a price point that has most analysts predicting the company may only sell 1 million or fewer devices during its first year.

