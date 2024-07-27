ADVERTISEMENT

Apple announces price cut across iPhone models after duty cut: Check new prices

Updated - July 27, 2024 02:10 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 02:05 pm IST

The move has encouraged the Cupertino-based brand to reduce iPhone Pro model prices by a maximum of ₹6,000

The Hindu Bureau

Apple announces price cut across iPhone models after duty cut: Check new prices | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple has cut the prices of iPhones in India after basic custom duty cut was announced during the Union Budget 2024. From the existing 20%, it was brought down to 15%.

The move has encouraged the Cupertino-based brand to reduce iPhone Pro model prices by a maximum of ₹6,000, starting from mere ₹300.

For example, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro model with 128 GB storage now costs ₹1,29,800 from ₹1,34,900 earlier.

Similarly, the 256 GB and 512 GB variants now cost ₹1,39,800 and ₹1,59,700 from ₹1,44,900 and ₹1,64,900, respectively.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The 1 TB version of iPhone 15 Pro is available for ₹1,79,400, down from ₹1,84,900.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has got a price reduction as well. Now the 256 GB variant is selling for ₹1,54,00 from ₹1,59,900 earlier.

The 512 GB and 1 TB models are retailing for ₹1,73,900 and ₹1,93,500, which were ₹1,79,900 and ₹1,99,900 before the duty cut.

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus prices have been brought down from ₹89,900 to ₹89,600 (128 GB), ₹99,900 to ₹99,600 (256 GB) and ₹1,19,900 to ₹1,19,600 (512 GB). So, basically its just ₹300 price cut.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 base variant now costs ₹79,600 from ₹79,900 (128 GB), ₹89,600 from ₹89,900 (256 GB) and ₹1,09,600 from ₹1,09,900 (512 GB) before.

Apple has extended the price cut of ₹300 on iPhone 14 basic models as well.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

