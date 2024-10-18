GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon’s refreshed Kindle lineup comes with faster, 7-inch option, and a first-ever colour Kindle

Amazon has launched an entirely new lineup of Kindle devices, introducing its first-ever colour Kindle, a reimagined Kindle Scribe, and more.

Published - October 18, 2024 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon has launched an entirely new lineup of Kindle devices.

Amazon has launched an entirely new lineup of Kindle devices. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon, on Tuesday (16 October 2024), unveiled an entirely new lineup of Kindle devices. The new collection includes the first-ever colour Kindle, a reimagined Kindle Scribe, the fastest Kindle Paperwhite to date, and a new entry-level Kindle.

The entry-level Kindle has received the most incremental update, featuring a new dark mode, a 25% brighter backlight, and improved contrast. Weighing just 158g, the updated entry-level Kindle offers a 300ppi, glare-free display and will be available in a new Matcha colour option.

Amazon claims the new lineup offers faster page turns and slightly longer battery life, lasting up to eight weeks on a single charge.

The new Kindle ColourSoft display features a light guide with nitride LEDs, which, according to Amazon, combined with custom algorithms, enhances colour and increases brightness.

For the Kindle Scribe, Amazon highlights updates that include new white borders and a smooth, paper-like texture, designed to replicate the experience of writing on a sheet of paper in a notebook.

Additionally, the Kindle Scribe now includes a 300ppi display and a more powerful experience with a built-in AI-powered notebook. The notebook has the ability to summarise pages, create concise bullet points in a script font, and share directly within the notebook tab.

Published - October 18, 2024 02:59 pm IST

