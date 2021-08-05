Amazon launches smart soap dispenser in the U.S.

After dispensing soap, the device’s timer starts ticking down to help people give their hands a thorough scrub.

Amazon has introduced a smart soap dispenser with an integrated 20-second LED timer, and an option to pair with a compatible Echo device.

After dispensing soap, the device’s timer starts ticking down to help people give their hands a thorough scrub. Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds has become one of the daily practices for people across the globe to prevent the spread of germs during the pandemic.

Buyers can pair the soap dispenser with a compatible Echo device and create an Alexa routine. Their Echo will auto-play songs, jokes, or share a fun fact when they wash their hands.

The device has variable dispensing option to allow people 3 different quantities to dispense soap. The automatic soap dispenser is powered by a rechargeable battery that can last up to three months in a single charge. Additionally, it has a micro-USB charging port, supports Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz only), and meets IP66 standard.

Amazon says the dispenser only works with liquid hand soap and advises against filling it with foaming soap or any alcohol-based product, including hand sanitiser. The device is priced at $54.99 (about ₹4,083) and is currently listed on the retailer’s U.S. website.