ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon launches hemispherical Echo Pop smart speaker

June 02, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Pop is compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish voice commands

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon launches hemispherical Echo Pop smart speaker | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon on Thursday expanded its Echo line up in India with Echo Pop, a new range of Alexa-powered smart speaker. Priced at ₹4,999, the new hemispherical Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is available in green, purple, white and black colours.

Powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Pop is compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish voice commands to play music, track cricket scores, control smart lights and plugs, set alarms, reminders.

ALSO READ
Amazon announces new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ multiplayer game

Echo Pop can also be connected with Bluetooth to play music. Echo devices, including Pop, have a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete voice recordings.

Amazon claims that Echo Pop is built with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric and 80% recycled aluminium. It has a low power mode to conserve energy during periods of inactivity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US