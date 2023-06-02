HamberMenu
Amazon launches hemispherical Echo Pop smart speaker

Powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Pop is compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish voice commands

June 02, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon launches hemispherical Echo Pop smart speaker | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon on Thursday expanded its Echo line up in India with Echo Pop, a new range of Alexa-powered smart speaker. Priced at ₹4,999, the new hemispherical Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is available in green, purple, white and black colours.

Powered by Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Pop is compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish voice commands to play music, track cricket scores, control smart lights and plugs, set alarms, reminders.

Echo Pop can also be connected with Bluetooth to play music. Echo devices, including Pop, have a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete voice recordings.

Amazon claims that Echo Pop is built with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric and 80% recycled aluminium. It has a low power mode to conserve energy during periods of inactivity.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Echo Pop is a combination of powerful audio, full capabilities of Alexa, and a stylish design. With this latest smart speaker, we have amped up innovation in design to offer more options to customers”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

