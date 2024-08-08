Buying a large home appliance online might sound daunting, but there are many who make use of Amazon for this, thanks to the ease of the transaction and the minimal interaction involved.

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 that runs from August 6 to August 11 this year is also a perfect time for many shoppers who have been waiting for discounts on larger devices, such as television sets or smart TVs.

As a result of the sale, many cinema lovers will be able to afford medium-sized TVs from international brands such as Sony and LG, while others may opt for larger but more budget-friendly models.

Here is a list of some TVs on offer during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this year. While their sizes vary, all of them are below ₹50,000 in price.

Some products may require paid add-ons such as remotes and home installation, while others may offer these for free. You may also need to stack bank offers and coupons for the same.

Exchange offers may also be available, subject to factors such as your location.

Be sure to carry out your own research before investing in a large appliance online.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

TV Price on Offer Size Screen Sony BRAVIA 2 Series ₹40,990 43 in/108cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED LG 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) ₹41,990 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X L55M8-A2IN (Black) ₹36,999 55 in/138cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Samsung D Series Crystal TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black) ₹42,990 50 in/125cm 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED Panasonic TH-43MX660DX (Black) ₹28,990 43 in/108cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED