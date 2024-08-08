GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 | Sony, LG, Xiaomi, Samsung TVs on offer under ₹50,000

Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony are some of the companies offering TVs well under ₹50,000 during the sales event that runs from August 6 to 11

Updated - August 08, 2024 10:17 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 runs from August 6 to August 11 this year [File]

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 runs from August 6 to August 11 this year [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Buying a large home appliance online might sound daunting, but there are many who make use of Amazon for this, thanks to the ease of the transaction and the minimal interaction involved.

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 that runs from August 6 to August 11 this year is also a perfect time for many shoppers who have been waiting for discounts on larger devices, such as television sets or smart TVs.

As a result of the sale, many cinema lovers will be able to afford medium-sized TVs from international brands such as Sony and LG, while others may opt for larger but more budget-friendly models.

Here is a list of some TVs on offer during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this year. While their sizes vary, all of them are below ₹50,000 in price.

As Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 approaches, be wary of delivery scams

Some products may require paid add-ons such as remotes and home installation, while others may offer these for free. You may also need to stack bank offers and coupons for the same.

Exchange offers may also be available, subject to factors such as your location.

Be sure to carry out your own research before investing in a large appliance online.

A screenshot of some offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

A screenshot of some offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 | Photo Credit: Amazon.in

TVPrice on OfferSizeScreen
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series₹40,99043 in/108cm4K Ultra HD Smart LED
LG 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)₹41,99055 inches4K Ultra HD Smart LED
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X L55M8-A2IN (Black)₹36,99955 in/138cm4K Ultra HD Smart LED
Samsung D Series Crystal TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)₹42,99050 in/125cm4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED
Panasonic TH-43MX660DX (Black)₹28,99043 in/108cm4K Ultra HD Smart LED
Tips for shoppers buying TVs from Amazon
Since a TV is a high-value item that you are ordering online, it is recommended that you film yourself (or the installer) unboxing the device and inspecting it so that you can submit proof to Amazon.in in case of any damage or delivery issues
Before buying, decide whether you will need a wall mount facility for the device, or if your existing TV stand is strong enough to accommodate the size and weight of the device
Get the device installed by a professional and have them test it in front of you so that any problems can be immediately reported
Do not allow the person delivering the TV to install it, unless they have been officially assigned to do so by Amazon.in
Ensure that you or someone trusted will be at your delivery location to help you coordinate the delivery so that the device is not left unattended or exposed to the elements
Check the warranty and extended warranty offers to ensure the TV will receive support for as long as needed

