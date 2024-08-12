Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 | Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Samsung offer tablets under ₹30,000

Tablets are versatile tools that can help users of all ages meet their educational, entertainment, or professional needs. Combining an immersive screen with a portable build, they are available at a range of price points, so that even skeptical users can give them a try.

During Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale this year that has been extended by a day to end on August 12, users can check out a range of tablets from both budget as well as premium makers. While some are suited to media editors and movie watchers, others might be a better fit for kids on long flights or college students who enjoy meticulous note-taking.

Have a look at some tablets that are all retailing under ₹30,000 while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is on.

Product Price on Offer Screen Storage Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip ₹29,999 10.2-inch Retina display 64GB Wi-Fi only OnePlus Pad Go ₹23,999 11.35-inch LCD Display 8 + 256 LTE + Wi-Fi Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen ₹16,999 11-inch FHD Display 8 + 128 GB Wi-Fi Xiaomi Pad 6 ₹24,999 11 inches 6 + 128 GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S-Pen ₹20,999 10.4 inches 4 + 64 GB Wi-Fi

Tips for shoppers buying tablets on Amazon.in Ensure that you or a trusted person will be at the delivery location in order to collect the device safely Check out exchange offers and bank offers/coupon combinations in order to bring down the price of the device even further Make sure you buy a tablet that supports 4G-enabled calls, if you meant to use the device for communication outside of your home or office, as this usually costs more Check the warranty for your device before ordering it from Amazon Confirm whether accessories such as pens or styluses are included with the device when you are buying a product on offer Amazon.in offers a paid installation service for some tablets, in order to seamlessly transfer your data between devices. Do some research to see if you require this or if you can carry out the process yourself Consider getting body and screen protectors for your tablet, in order to extend its life and prevent damage Consider investing in a stand, or a cover that converts to a tablet stand, if you intend to watch movies and TV shows on your device. This will help preserve your eyesight and your posture Check if your tablet has a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones/earphones, or whether you will need an adapter and/or wireless earphones

