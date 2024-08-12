ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 | Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Samsung offer tablets under ₹30,000

Published - August 12, 2024 09:33 am IST

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale has been extended by a day, giving shoppers the opportunity to check out last minute deals on tablets made by both budget and premium brands

The Hindu Bureau

Tablets are versatile tools that can suit users across ages and professions [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tablets are versatile tools that can help users of all ages meet their educational, entertainment, or professional needs. Combining an immersive screen with a portable build, they are available at a range of price points, so that even skeptical users can give them a try.

During Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale this year that has been extended by a day to end on August 12, users can check out a range of tablets from both budget as well as premium makers. While some are suited to media editors and movie watchers, others might be a better fit for kids on long flights or college students who enjoy meticulous note-taking.

Have a look at some tablets that are all retailing under ₹30,000 while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is on.

ProductPrice on OfferScreenStorage
Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip₹29,99910.2-inch Retina display64GB Wi-Fi only
OnePlus Pad Go₹23,99911.35-inch LCD Display8 + 256 LTE + Wi-Fi
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen₹16,99911-inch FHD Display8 + 128 GB Wi-Fi
Xiaomi Pad 6₹24,99911 inches6 + 128 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S-Pen₹20,99910.4 inches4 + 64 GB Wi-Fi
Flipkart Flagship Independence Sale 2024 | Apple, realme, CMF, OnePlus, and Noise offer deals on wireless earphones

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Tips for shoppers buying tablets on Amazon.in
Ensure that you or a trusted person will be at the delivery location in order to collect the device safely
Check out exchange offers and bank offers/coupon combinations in order to bring down the price of the device even further
Make sure you buy a tablet that supports 4G-enabled calls, if you meant to use the device for communication outside of your home or office, as this usually costs more
Check the warranty for your device before ordering it from Amazon
Confirm whether accessories such as pens or styluses are included with the device when you are buying a product on offer
Amazon.in offers a paid installation service for some tablets, in order to seamlessly transfer your data between devices. Do some research to see if you require this or if you can carry out the process yourself
Consider getting body and screen protectors for your tablet, in order to extend its life and prevent damage
Consider investing in a stand, or a cover that converts to a tablet stand, if you intend to watch movies and TV shows on your device. This will help preserve your eyesight and your posture
Check if your tablet has a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones/earphones, or whether you will need an adapter and/or wireless earphones
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US