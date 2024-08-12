Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 | Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Samsung offer tablets under ₹30,000

Tablets are versatile tools that can help users of all ages meet their educational, entertainment, or professional needs. Combining an immersive screen with a portable build, they are available at a range of price points, so that even skeptical users can give them a try.

During Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale this year that has been extended by a day to end on August 12, users can check out a range of tablets from both budget as well as premium makers. While some are suited to media editors and movie watchers, others might be a better fit for kids on long flights or college students who enjoy meticulous note-taking.

Have a look at some tablets that are all retailing under ₹30,000 while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is on.

Product Price on Offer Screen Storage Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip ₹29,999 10.2-inch Retina display 64GB Wi-Fi only OnePlus Pad Go ₹23,999 11.35-inch LCD Display 8 + 256 LTE + Wi-Fi Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen ₹16,999 11-inch FHD Display 8 + 128 GB Wi-Fi Xiaomi Pad 6 ₹24,999 11 inches 6 + 128 GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S-Pen ₹20,999 10.4 inches 4 + 64 GB Wi-Fi

