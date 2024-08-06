ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 : Sennheiser announces discounts on microphones and headphones

Published - August 06, 2024 11:04 am IST

Sennheiser’s Profile USB Microphone, ACCENTUM Plus headphones, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, and ACCENTUM True Wireless are some of the products highlighted by the company

The Hindu Bureau

Sennheiser is a German premium audio brand [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The German premium audio company Sennheiser announced that it would be taking part in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale that runs between August 6 and 11, with some of its products set to become available at lower price points for India-based buyers.

The Profile USB Microphone, HD 25 Headphones, XS Wireless 1 Headmic Set, MOMENTUM 4, ACCENTUM Wireless Headphones, ACCENTUM Plus headphones, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 and ACCENTUM True Wireless are some of the products highlighted by the company.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review | A solid contender among premium earbuds

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

ProductMRPPrice on Offer
Profile USB Microphone₹10,990₹7,990
MOMENTUM 4 Wireless₹34,990₹22,990
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones₹14,990₹10,990
Sennheiser Professional Audio Wireless Headset Mic₹34,900₹28,290

Shoppers can also check out audio products from brands such as Sony, noise, boAt, OnePlus, and more.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US