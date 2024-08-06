GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 : Sennheiser announces discounts on microphones and headphones

Sennheiser’s Profile USB Microphone, ACCENTUM Plus headphones, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, and ACCENTUM True Wireless are some of the products highlighted by the company

Published - August 06, 2024 11:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sennheiser is a German premium audio brand [File]

Sennheiser is a German premium audio brand [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The German premium audio company Sennheiser announced that it would be taking part in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale that runs between August 6 and 11, with some of its products set to become available at lower price points for India-based buyers.

The Profile USB Microphone, HD 25 Headphones, XS Wireless 1 Headmic Set, MOMENTUM 4, ACCENTUM Wireless Headphones, ACCENTUM Plus headphones, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 and ACCENTUM True Wireless are some of the products highlighted by the company.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review | A solid contender among premium earbuds

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

ProductMRPPrice on Offer
Profile USB Microphone₹10,990₹7,990
MOMENTUM 4 Wireless₹34,990₹22,990
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones₹14,990₹10,990
Sennheiser Professional Audio Wireless Headset Mic₹34,900₹28,290

Shoppers can also check out audio products from brands such as Sony, noise, boAt, OnePlus, and more.

