Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale 2024 : Sennheiser announces discounts on microphones and headphones

The German premium audio company Sennheiser announced that it would be taking part in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival and sale that runs between August 6 and 11, with some of its products set to become available at lower price points for India-based buyers.

The Profile USB Microphone, HD 25 Headphones, XS Wireless 1 Headmic Set, MOMENTUM 4, ACCENTUM Wireless Headphones, ACCENTUM Plus headphones, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 and ACCENTUM True Wireless are some of the products highlighted by the company.

Product MRP Price on Offer Profile USB Microphone ₹10,990 ₹7,990 MOMENTUM 4 Wireless ₹34,990 ₹22,990 Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ₹14,990 ₹10,990 Sennheiser Professional Audio Wireless Headset Mic ₹34,900 ₹28,290

Shoppers can also check out audio products from brands such as Sony, noise, boAt, OnePlus, and more.