Amazon Echo Pop Speaker Review | A nifty organiser for smart home enthusiasts

On most days, a smart speaker makes shopping lists, sets off alarms, calls children for dinner, makes/accepts phone calls, plays music, and answers search questions. We had the opportunity to review Amazon’s Echo Pop smart speaker that retails at ₹4,999 to see how it enhances home life.

At a Glance The Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is a versatile music player and intercom that buyers will find useful if they have other smart home devices, but its voice transmission is not clear enough and the Alexa app is extremely confusing.

In the Box

We received the carefully packed Amazon Echo Pop speaker, the power cable, and documentation for the device.

Design

The Amazon Echo Pop is a hemispherical-shaped speaker. It is light-weight, compact, and fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. It is slightly tilted to better aim the fabric-covered speaker at the listener in front of it. There is a small light indicator on the top rim and three buttons to adjust the speaker volume or stop it from listening to you.

Set up

Once plugged in, the Echo Pop takes about 30 seconds to load. The wake-up word ‘Alexa’ will cause the top rim to glow in blue, indicating the speaker is ready to listen.

On software, users will have to invest considerable time and effort to set up the speaker and configure it through the Alexa app. This process requires setting up the device’s internet connection, verifying your phone number, logging into other related apps or services, connecting to other smart devices in the house, entering user data, and enabling data erasure settings.

While using the Echo Pop speaker is straightforward, the device lags when it is starting up or changing languages.

Sound

Listening to music and media with the Echo Pop was a pleasant experience. The speaker provides fine sound quality with strong balance and satisfactory bass. The volume is loud and diverse elements are excellently captured. It is a convenient desk companion for remote and home-based workers who want to enjoy some hands-free music or podcasts. The device seems to work best with Amazon’s own music app while providing a less-than-ideal version of one’s favourite tunes from pre-installed platforms like Hungama and JioSaavn. Alexa refused to change songs from Hungama and JioSaavn that were not to the listener’s liking, saying that it was not enabled to accept such feedback.

The Echo Pop also plays aloud messages entered via the app, sets off alarms and preset sounds, reminds listeners to complete tasks, records messages to play them in the sender’s original voice, and makes or takes calls through the Alexa app. The Echo Pop could be helpful to connect family members in a large home, or a household where smartphone use is not feasible for all.

While Alexa’s own vocals were clear and audible, its announcement feature that uses the sender’s voice was weak. Though a listener might loudly record their message with their mouth near the microphone, the Echo Pop output sounded as though coming from a vintage radio. This will do for most adults, but may not be sufficient to catch the attention of small children.

The Echo Pop calling feature only works if both users have the Alexa app installed on their phone. Once again, the Echo Pop struggled to transmit human voices clearly during calls. The other caller (who was speaking through the app) had to strain to hear the one speaking through the Echo Pop.

App

The Alexa app is loaded with options and tutorials to make the Echo Pop speaker work for each person, but the user interface makes it hard to navigate. For example, when opening the app settings, the ‘Alexa Privacy’ tab always takes a few extra seconds to become visible. In order to ask Alexa to delete everything you have ever said, it is first necessary to enable this option manually, via the app.

Even after two weeks with the device and the app, I was still struggling with basic settings such as changing the Echo Pop speaker’s language, due to the unintuitive list-based options and strange icons. The search bar is hard to find quickly and a number of settings are replicated across multiple pages and tabs, making the process even more confusing.

The supported languages for the app are restricted to variations of English and Hindi, which excludes a large section of potential users who may speak another Indian language or even a foreign language. While I was able to change to a not fully supported language after several glitches, the user experience was not smooth.

Those who are recording messages via the Alexa app on their phone in order to transmit them through the Echo Pop will also have to speak very loudly and clearly to ensure they are audible to their listeners. Alternatively, they can avoid the sound quality issue by typing out the message for Alexa to read aloud.

Verdict

At ₹4,999, the Amazon Echo Pop speaker is a handy assistant for users who have a multitude of digital subscriptions, far-reaching plans to build a smart home, and friends or families doing the same. Remote and home-based workers will find the Echo Pop to be a nifty organiser and music player while family members away from dear ones can send reminders, announcements, and loving messages in their own voice.

However, privacy-conscious individuals or those who have no plans of bringing other smart devices into their home will not find much utility in the Amazon Echo Pop speaker.

