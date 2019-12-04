Amazon Echo Input Portable smart speaker launched in India

Amazon India on Wednesday launched Echo Input Portable, its portable voice-controlled smart speaker with a big 4,800 mAh rechargeable battery, in the country for ₹4,999.

Echo Input Portable is available for pre-order on Amazon India with a black fabric design.

According to the company, the smart speaker is designed to be carried around your home and the battery delivers 10 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge.

“Customers in India love Alexa, and told us that they wanted a hands-free experience that could move from room-to-room. This was the inspiration behind Echo Input Portable, and we cannot wait to see how our Indian customers enjoy the flexibility of this portable smart speaker in their homes,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, told reporters here.

The Echo Input Portable comes with 360-degree audio and thus, lets users access Alexa from anywhere in the room using the same far-field voice recognition.

The device is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Users can also view, hear, and delete your voice recordings at Alexa Privacy Settings or in the Alexa app at any time.