Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock Echo Spot launched ahead of Prime Day

Amazon announced a new Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock, Echo Spot, that will retail for $44.99, exclusively for Prime members through till July 17, as the e-commerce giant gears up to celebrate its Prime Day event.

The Echo Spot is powered by Amazon’s Alexa home assistant technology system and primarily serves as a small alarm clock that will stay on the user’s nightstand.

“Simply ask Alexa to set alarms on Echo Spot, by saying things like “Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with soft jazz.” Or, wake up to one of four new custom alarm sounds—Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. And, if you want a bit more sleep when your alarm goes off, just tap Echo Spot to snooze,” said Amazon in a blog post introducing the new product.

The Echo Spot device can be used on its own, or it can be integrated into a smart home with other compatible devices from Amazon’s Alexa line-up. Echo Spot can also be used to make calls, announcements, or control other appliances within a smart home.

“As with all of our devices, Echo Spot is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic off button, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more,” said Amazon.

The Echo Spot comes in the Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue colours. Customers can buy it for $79.99 while Prime members can get it at $44.99 for a limited period.

The offer is for Amazon.com users.

Amazon is currently working to make its Alexa offerings more profitable and increase their popularity amongst buyers, by introducing more smart devices at various price points.

