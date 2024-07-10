GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock Echo Spot launched ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock Echo Spot was launched at a member-only discount for U.S.-based buyers, ahead of Prime Day

Published - July 10, 2024 09:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Echo Spot is powered by Amazon’s Alexa home assistant technology system [File]

The Echo Spot is powered by Amazon’s Alexa home assistant technology system [File] | Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon announced a new Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock, Echo Spot, that will retail for $44.99, exclusively for Prime members through till July 17, as the e-commerce giant gears up to celebrate its Prime Day event.

The Echo Spot is powered by Amazon’s Alexa home assistant technology system and primarily serves as a small alarm clock that will stay on the user’s nightstand.

“Simply ask Alexa to set alarms on Echo Spot, by saying things like “Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with soft jazz.” Or, wake up to one of four new custom alarm sounds—Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. And, if you want a bit more sleep when your alarm goes off, just tap Echo Spot to snooze,” said Amazon in a blog post introducing the new product.

The Echo Spot device can be used on its own, or it can be integrated into a smart home with other compatible devices from Amazon’s Alexa line-up. Echo Spot can also be used to make calls, announcements, or control other appliances within a smart home.

Amazon is working on an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT: Report

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“As with all of our devices, Echo Spot is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic off button, the ability to view and delete your voice recordings, and more,” said Amazon.

The Echo Spot comes in the Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue colours. Customers can buy it for $79.99 while Prime members can get it at $44.99 for a limited period.

The offer is for Amazon.com users.

Amazon is currently working to make its Alexa offerings more profitable and increase their popularity amongst buyers, by introducing more smart devices at various price points.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / electronic commerce

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.