Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch launched in India with ChatGPT’s AI assistant. Price, features, availability

Amazfit on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) launched its new Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch in the Indian market for the adventure enthusiasts, with military grade durability standards, as claimed.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 claims up to 27 days of battery life with normal use or 180 hours with GPS on.

It ships with an upgraded strength training mode, for which users can create their own training templates in the Zepp App and sync them to the watch, in order to follow their routine from their wrist.

The T-Rex 3 comes with over 170 workout modes including the new Hyrox Race mode, Freediving, Ultramarathon, and an upgraded Strength Training mode.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 also has the world’s first smartwatch OS with fully integrated AI, connectivity with third-party fitness devices, and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o technology.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 offers advanced privacy protection with flexible options for GPS data storage, including permanent or temporary cloud storage, no cloud upload, or disabling GPS entirely.

Users can back up data via email, cloud, mobile systems, or export files, ensuring full control and safeguarding of personal information, the company claims.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 comes in Onyx color and is priced at ₹19,999 in the Indian market. It is available for pre-order on Amazon.

